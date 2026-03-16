Commission hears how Ze Nxumalo bought VIP tickets for cops to arrest Musa Khawula

The Madlanga commission has heard evidence suggesting that businessman Ze Nxumalo may have interfered in the police investigation and attempted arrest of blogger Musa Khawula.

This raised serious questions about why law enforcement appeared to take direction from a complainant.

During testimony on Monday, Sergeant Fannie Nkosi denied that they were taking orders from Nxumalo, saying the businessman wanted to protect his family.

“You know how Zulu men are. They always want to take charge; like I said, he wanted to protect his marriage,” said Nkosi.

However, he confirmed that Nxumalo bought six tickets (three general admissions and three VIP) for police officers to attend a music show in order for them to arrest the blogger.

“Nxumalo purchased six tickets for members of the South African Police Service to attend a show where Khawula was expected so that officers could arrest him undercover,” he added.

Despite the arrangements, the operation failed when Khawula did not appear at the event.

Nkosi testified that the team assigned to the operation included him, Captain Zungu and four members of a police tracking team.

He added that the investigating officer in the case was not present at the concert but said officers would have made a plan to get him inside had he arrived.

Commissioners repeatedly questioned why police appeared to rely on Nxumalo for operational support and information.

Relations between Nkosi, presenter examined

The commission moved to WhatsApp exchanges showing Nxumalo sending Nkosi a warrant of arrest for Khawula on the very same day it was issued by the court.

Nkosi acknowledged receiving the document but maintained it was usual for a complainant to possess a warrant. He said it was his first time receiving a warrant from a complainant.

“It does happen that complainants have copies,” Nkosi said.

The commission continues to examine the extent of relations between Nkosi and an SABC presenter, identified only as Natasha.

According to Nkosi, he has always known Natasha from Tshwane University of Technology, and he asked the presenter for Khawula’s contact details.

Nkosi rejected claims that money changed hands between him and Natasha.

The commission’s evidence leader, Matthew Chaskalson, pressed Nkosi to review WhatsApp messages between himself and Natasha in light of his denial.

“Are you sure that you did not pay Natasha for this? I advise that you revisit your WhatsApp chats with Natasha. I do not want to question you on documents you do not have. We will look at this tomorrow,” he said.

In 2024, Khawula posted allegations on his X account that Nxumalo cheated on his doctor wife, Tamaryn Green.

He was later ordered to apologise for the defamatory comments he made in his posts about the couple.

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