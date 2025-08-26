Commission probing Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s claims stalls due to justice department

The commission of inquiry that is probing the KwaZulu-Natal police boss Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s allegations of political interference in the SA Police Service (SAPS) has been postponed indefinitely.

This was announced on Tuesday by retired Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, the chairperson of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System.

The hearings were scheduled to start on September 1 but have been postponed due to delays in procuring essential infrastructure.

This news comes after unfulfilled commitments by the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, which had assured the commission that necessary resources would be ready in time.

The commission has not met the necessary infrastructure requirements to start its hearings, according to a statement from Madlanga.

Justice Madlanga expressed regret over the unfulfilled commitments.

“If the department had procured the necessary requirements, we would have been ready to commence the hearings on September 1, 2025,” said Madlanga.

He further highlighted that this happened before the hearings started and the commission has not heard from any witnesses.

Commission established in July

“What’s most regrettable is that we have not heard a single witness,” Madlanga emphasised.

The commission has opted not to set a new start date until all infrastructure is secured, and Madlanga has assured the public that efforts are underway to expedite the process.

“We are doing everything within our power to ensure that the first witness will take the stand at the earliest opportunity once the department completes the procurement.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission in July to investigate allegations of criminality, political interference, and corruption within the country’s criminal justice system.

The inquiry was established due to claims made by Mkhwanazi, the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner.

He alleged over a month ago that a sophisticated criminal syndicate, including drug cartels, has infiltrated law enforcement, intelligence services, the judiciary, prosecutors, politicians, and other institutions like the SAPS, metro police, and correctional services.

ALSO READ: Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi show us proof of judges working with drug syndicates

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content