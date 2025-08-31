Comms man Elijah Mhlanga talks up his game into new role

Seasoned communications practitioner Elijah Mhlanga has moved on to join the Gauteng Provincial Government as spokesperson, with effect from tomorrow – Monday.

He served the Department of Basic Education in the same role, where he most notably worked under erstwhile Minister Angie Motshekga.

In a statement, the GPG said Mhlanga succeeds Vuyo Mhaga, who served with distinction and played a pivotal role in advancing transparency and strengthening media relations throughout his tenure. The provincial government extends its sincere appreciation to Mhaga for his dedicated service.

“A seasoned communications professional, Mhlanga brings over 25 years of experience in journalism, public relations, and strategic communication. He has served as the national spokesperson and head of communications for the Department of Basic Education for more than 12 years, earning widespread respect for his clarity, professionalism, and commitment to public engagement.”

Tried and tested

Mhlanga began his career in journalism in the mid-1990s at The Daily News and The Mercury, before joining The Saturday Star in 2001. His broadcast experience includes roles at Kaya FM News and SABC TV News, further enriching his understanding of South Africa’s media landscape.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi has extended his best wishes to Mhlanga as he assumes this important role in service of the people of Gauteng.

Lesufi is himself a former DBE spokesperson.

Contacted for comment on how he hopes to tackle his new communications responsibilities, Mhlanga said: “The foundation has already been laid, all that needs to be done is strengthen the coordination of messaging on work being done and make it coherent.”

For him, it was important “to ensure the three layers of government work collaboratively to ensure that citizens enjoy the benefits of the services being provided”.

“Additionally, government needs to communicate investment opportunities that will enable the province to create jobs and grow the economy.”

“We need to communicate more clearly about the progress being made and challenges we face and keep citizens abreast consistently on developments. We need to also listen more and respond efficiently to the needs of the Gauteng citizens.”

