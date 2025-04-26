Community members stop patients from entering Kalafong hospital

The Gauteng Department of Health has condemned some community members who have been obstructing patients from accessing Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, over the past few days.

Gauteng Health Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the community members have been demanding that patients produce their identity documentation at the hospital’s gate.

“The Gauteng Department of Health expresses grave concern regarding the unruly behaviour by some community members who, over the past few days, have been obstructing patients from accessing Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital in Atteridgeville, demanding that they produce their identity documentation at the gate.

Illegal act

“No community member or structure has a right to prevent others from accessing healthcare services. And such illegal acts warrant unequivocal condemnation,” said Modiba.

“Police have been called on site to assist in managing the situation. And we urge law enforcement agencies to ensure that the laws of the land are implemented. Those responsible for preventing patients from accessing healthcare should be held accountable.

“Access to healthcare services is a constitutional right in this country. And therefore, no individual should be permitted to infringe upon another’s right to access healthcare,” said Modiba.

Tembisa hospital

Meanwhile, new and first-time patients in Tembisa and surrounding areas were urged to use local clinics. This follows two fire incidents at the Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital. They can only use the hospital when they have been referred.

Two fires engulfed the hospital’s accident and emergency unit and the main outpatient department. The first incident happened on Saturday, and the second one on Wednesday.

Modiba said the hospital is still on ambulance divert for emergencies. However, he said walk-in patients can be attended to.

Modiba said critical services are continuing in designated areas or departments within the hospital.

He said a help desk has been established to provide information and redirect patients and members of the public on-site.

“Members of the public whose family members are admitted at the hospital are still able to visit them. This is as per the normal visiting hours of 2pm to 4pm using gate 4,” he said.

Officials on a fact-finding visit to hospital

On Wednesday, Deputy Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla and Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko visited the hospital to conduct a site visit following the two fires.

Modiba said the cause of both fires was still under investigation by law enforcement agencies.

“Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, this afternoon reassured the public of the continuation of services. This is despite the second fire incident at the hospital earlier on Wednesday morning.

“Firefighters from the City of Ekurhuleni’s Fire Department responded swiftly to the incident. They effectively extinguished the fire in the morning. Around 8am, they had already cleared the smoke in the main OPD area.

No injuries

“It is important to indicate that the main OPD was already cordoned off. And the power supply was isolated after the first fire incident on Saturday afternoon. Therefore, it was not operating. And there were no patients in the area at the time of the incident,” said Modiba.

“The smoke from the main OPD area unfortunately spread to the eye clinic and pharmacy nearby. It has also affected the areas that were initially cleared from the Saturday fire. [They include] the surgical outpatient department, medical outpatient department, family medicine and the administration block. These were meant to be the alternative Accident and Emergency service area,” said Modiba.

He said these areas are now undergoing a re-clearing process. This involves air quality assessments and the issuing of new electrical certificates of compliance. And it’s aimed at making them available for full use.

“The cause of both fire incidents is still under investigation by various law enforcement teams and regulators,” said Modiba.

Healthcare services uninterrupted

Phaahla said arrangements have been made for all patients to continue receiving much-needed healthcare with minimal interruptions.

“The department appeals for calmness and patience during this time. As things stand, all patients receiving care at the hospital are safe. There is a business continuity plan to enable the department to continue rendering health services. Arrangements have been made to ensure that all patients continue to access the much-needed healthcare services. And with minimal interruptions,” said Phaahla.

No fatalities nor injuries were reported as a result of Saturday afternoon’s fire.

Modiba said all 81 patients at the unit were safely evacuated to secure areas within the hospital. This was due to the rapid response of the hospital’s staff and emergency personnel.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content