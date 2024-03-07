‘Community participation in projects could end construction mafias’

President Cyril Ramaphosa heaped praise on how a new hospital in Mpumalanga was built, saying involving the community in the project avoided “the bad practice of construction mafias.”.

Ramaphosa said this while conducting a site visit and inspection of the newly constructed Middelburg Hospital.

He praised the participation of the community in the construction of the hospital and said it has many benefits.

Construction mafia shut out

“I also appreciated the way there was thorough consultation with various stakeholders in the area to bring in small and medium enterprises and to bring in communities that participated in one form or another in the construction of the hospital,” he said.

“This is what we should do because, in many ways, it also avoids this very bad practice that has emerged among construction mafias.

“When the community is well-organised and is part of the construction of a facility, everybody feels like they own the facility, and they can benefit from a job point of view and from a supply point of view.”

He was also impressed with the funding model that was used.

“It was funded from the budget but over a five-year period in various phases, not all at once. To do it over a set period is clearly the way to go.”

Ramaphosa said the hospital was well-equipped to serve the needs of its community.

He said: “This is most impressive. It’s modern, state-of-the-art, and it’s going to serve the community of about 330 000 people. This is a development.

“This is how we are developing our country from a social and health point of view, and we’re doing it cost-effectively as well.”

The president was speaking ahead of the district development model presidential imbizo held at Emalahleni, also in Mpumalanga, on Thursday.

A good precursor to the NHI

According to the president, the hospital serves as a precursor for things to come.

“This is going to be a clean, well-run hospital and a really good demonstration of what the NHI [National Health Insurance] is going to be all about. So this is a very good precursor to the NHI.

“Those who have been criticising the NHI [we now] … have an improved facility and improved infrastructure … this is it.

“We are ready for the NHI at this site. When the NHI Bill is signed [into law], this is going to be one of the exciting sites for NHI implementation,” he said.

Participatory democracy

Ramaphosa was expected to lead the government’s interaction with communities and stakeholders later in the day.

Themed “Leave No One Behind”, the 12th presidential imbizo promotes participatory democracy and inclusive development by allowing community members and stakeholders to voice their proposals and express any concerns or dissatisfaction they may have about conditions in the district or province.

The imbizo will get under way at the Sy Mthimunye Stadium in Emalahleni. — SAnews.gov.za

