Company boss who stole R28m loses appeal at Supreme Court

Former managing director at Richmark Holding Pty Ltd, Jayson Desiga Ramsammy, who was sentenced to 13 years, has lost his appeal at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

Ramsammy was accused of fraud, alternatively theft by false pretences, as well as misrepresentations to Richmark directors to transfer funds amounting to R28-million under the guise that it was a service provider’s account. There were also other fraudulent invoices done with no work rendered.

Convicted for fraud

Ramsammy was initially convicted in February on three counts of fraud. The court has followed that up with a recent sentence of eight years direct imprisonment. This stems from a case that was registered at the Johannesburg police station in May 2016.

In the court document dated March 28, which we have seen, the matter appeared before honourable Justices Mocumie JA and Bloem AJA.

“The application for condonation is granted. And the application for leave to appeal is dismissed on the grounds that there are no reasonable prospects of success. And there is no other compelling reason why an appeal should be heard,” reads the document.

According to Advocate Sthembiso Bhengu, the 51-year-old Ramsammy was supposed to return to prison within 72 hours after he was notified of the court order. Unless he stated his intention to appeal to the Constitutional Court.

“His advocate has stated that they are definitely going to appeal. They have a month and 15 days to appeal to the Constitutional Court. They may also apply to the SCA for a reconsideration of its decision,” said Bhengu.

Series of lawsuits against him

The businessman was convicted by the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 18 July 2024. This was after a lengthy investigation by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial.

The case is not the first matter to be raised by Richmark against Ramsammy. Richmark has brought charges against Ramsammy in the civil courts for various other issues. And the matter is still ongoing.

In a similar matter, Lancaster Electricity Solutions sought similar charges against Ramsammy, Rock iTec and Capital Creation Partners. The matter saw Ramsammy granted leave to defend his actions on both counts against him. Lancaster Electricity Solutions is a subsidiary of the Lancaster Group.

