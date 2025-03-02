Complex, costly process delays spaza shop registrations – owners

While the spaza shop registration deadline closed on Friday, several spaza shop owners complained about how they were struggling to get all the necessary documents to register their businesses.

Several spaza shop owners that Sunday World spoke to this week before Friday’s February 28 deadline said they were struggling to get documents such as health and safety certificates and tax clearance certificates from the South African Revenue Service, zoning certificates, and approved building plans and occupancy certificates.

Sunday World spoke to spaza shop owners based in Soweto, Tembisa, and Alexandra, who said they fear their businesses will be closed due to the problems they are experiencing with documentation.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content