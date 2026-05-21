Concern as 10 people perish in horrific head-on collision in Mpumalanga

Ten people were killed when a minibus taxi and a bus collided head-on on the R39 Road between Standerton and Morgenzon in Mpumalanga on Thursday morning, adding to South Africa’s growing public transport death toll.

The crash happened at about 5.15am in heavy mist conditions, which officials say may have reduced visibility on the busy regional route.

According to the Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liaison, all ten deceased were travelling in the taxi, including the driver.

Negligent driving not ruled out

Eight passengers died at the scene, and another person died while paramedics rushed them to the hospital. The tenth person succumbed to injuries later at a hospital in Standerton.

The bus driver sustained minor injuries, while the passenger escaped unharmed.

Provincial authorities said the taxi had been travelling from Morgenzon towards Standerton, while the bus was travelling in the opposite direction.

“The road was misty at the time of the crash, which may have reduced visibility,” said provincial department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi.

“The cause of the crash is under investigation. Reckless and negligent driving cannot be ruled out at this stage.”

Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security and liaison, Jackie Macie, extended condolences to the grieving families.

The deadly collision comes as South Africa continues to battle a devastating road safety crisis involving public transport vehicles.

Three people killed everyday

Road Traffic Management Corporation figures show the country recorded more than 11 000 road deaths last year alone, with minibus taxis remaining one of the most commonly involved forms of public transport in fatal crashes.

The minibus taxi industry transports an estimated 65% of South African commuters daily, with approximately 150 000 registered taxis operating across the country.

Road safety organisations estimate that taxi-related crashes claim roughly three lives every day nationwide.

Bus crashes have also increasingly raised alarm among transport authorities.

Research from transport safety studies indicates buses account for a disproportionately high percentage of serious crashes relative to their total number on South African roads.

Common causes identified in major public transport crashes include speeding, dangerous overtaking, driver fatigue, poor visibility, worn tyres, overloading, and reckless driving.

Thursday’s crash once again turned an ordinary commuter route into a corridor of carnage, where mist, metal and momentum collided with deadly consequences on a Mpumalanga road before sunrise.

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