Concern as spaza gambling machines fuel addiction among Limpopo kids

Parents and community leaders in the Lepelle-Nkumpi area, particularly Zebediela, Ga-Mphahlele, and Lebowakgomo in Limpopo’s Capricorn District, have raised concern about the escalating number of gambling machines in the local spaza shops operated by foreign nationals. They claim these machines are promoting a gambling addiction among their children.

Over the years, spaza shops have gone beyond their designated sphere of business as stipulated in their permits. They have thus equipped their businesses with portable gambling machines that are coin operated, starting at R2 per game.

Losing battle

Ntona Malatji Ledwaba from the Kekana Tribal Authority in Zebediela told Sunday World that they have been fighting a losing battle over the years about these illegal coin-operated gambling machines.

“We all know that gambling in the country for people under 18 is prohibited, but what we have been witnessing in our areas is a different story, as you will find kids as young as 12 years old operating those machines with the hope of winning a few Rand.”

“Over the years we have tried unsuccessfully to end this ill-behaviour through legal channels, with no success,” said Ledwaba.

Grace Tlometsana,37, the mother of two boys and one girl aged between eight and 17, said she is forced to hide her money in their three-roomed dwelling because her boys are already addicted to these machines.

“Since these machines were brought to our local spaza shop, I hardly spare coin money in the house. It always disappears with no trace. After realising that my boys are addicted to those gambling machines, I made a plea to the spaza owner not to allow small kids anywhere near those machines, with no luck.”

Tlometsana is a single mother who survives on a small salary from the local grape farm outside Zebediela.

The Limpopo Gambling Board (LGB) said they are working with the provincial Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism, and they have since warned all spaza shop owners who continue to facilitate illegal gambling within their premises.

The consequences of such actions will soon result in temporary or permanent closure of spaza-shops as well as a possible withdrawal of their operating licenses or permits.

LGB said they continue to confiscate more illegal gambling machines from spaza shops each year. Soon they will involve a multi-task team which includes municipalities, South African Police Service and Home Affairs aimed at decisively dealing with perpetrators of such illegal operations in Limpopo.

The CEO of LGB, Gregory Makoko has expressed anger towards such illegal operations as over a thousand machines have been confiscated over the past 36 months. Makoko is adamant that the Limpopo Gambling Board can no longer entertain soft penalties on those found guilty of being part of a syndicate aimed at crippling Limpopo’s economy. This includes introducing young kids to illegal gambling, denting the image of the gambling sector and turning our beautiful Province into a lawless shelter for illegal operations, Makoko said.

“It is so sad that the money made from such illegal gambling activities continues to finance drug cartels, human trafficking and hostile economic takeovers, both township and rural.”

“As Limpopo Gambling Board we are interested in working closely with the Department of Community Safety and the South African Police Service to stop such machines while in transit by confiscating them, including the trucks and arresting the drivers,” said Makoko

The Limpopo Economic Development, Environment and Tourism Department (LEDET) has noted with great concern that those who continue to operate illegal gambling machines within spaza shops seem to welcome the fines imposed, which range from R500 to R1,500. The penalties charged by magistrate’s courts no longer carry any weight, as thousands of Rand are made weekly by the who facilitate these operations.

“Harsh penalties should be implemented if the province is to win the war against illegal gambling operations. This kind of illegal operations robs the province from creating job opportunities, community empowerment, and ensuring thriving rural and township economies,” said the MEC for LEDET, Tshitereke Matibe

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content