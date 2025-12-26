Concern over teen mothers as health department welcomes 714 Christmas babies

The Department of Health joined mothers and families in welcoming 714 new-borns delivered in public health facilities across the country between midnight and midday on Christmas day.

It also urged parents to invest in exclusive breastfeeding and child immunisation in order to protect babies from preventable deadly diseases and improve survival especially in the first months of life.

The department also commended the tireless health workers across the country. It lauded their commitment to ensuring the safety of both the mothers and new-borns.

The first 2025 Christmas baby was welcomed at Elim Hospital in Limpopo at midnight (00h00). This was followed by Tonga Hospital in Mpumalanga and Elizabeth Ross District Hospital in Free State. The baby was born two minutes later at 00h02.

Over 30 teenage mothers

The department remains committed to strengthening maternal, neonatal and child health services. And it wants to ensure that mothers and new-borns receive dignified, safe and quality care.

Meanwhile, the department is concerned about the continued scourge of teenage mothers. More than 30 teen mothers were recorded so far. And they are now expected to begin a life of juggling the demands of parenthood while still navigating adolescence.

A number of provinces have recorded numerous teen mothers as young as 15 years old. They were amongst Christmas mothers.

Births per province

Eastern Cape — 106

Gauteng — 217

Free State — 32

Limpopo — 88

KwaZulu-Natal — 74

Mpumalanga — 87

North West — 53

Northern Cape — 25

Western Cape — 32

Total = 714

These figures are based on births at government facilities. It excludes births at private health facilities countrywide.

Fewer births in 2025?

In 2024, South Africa welcomed over 1,360 babies on Christmas Day. Gauteng had the most births (393), followed by the Eastern Cape (196). The Western Cape/Limpopo (172 each). There was a notable mentions of teenage mothers and several sets of twins. This continued a tradition of provincial Health Departments reporting on these festive arrivals.

• NB: This current figure is the total babies born between midnight and midday on Christmas Day in public health facilities in all nine provinces. This number is subject to change as more births were being recorded throughout the day and night on Christmas day.

