Concern raised over shortage of forensic science labs in KZN

The dire consequences of not having adequate forensic science laboratories (FSL) in KwaZulu-Natal has again come under scrutiny.

The entire province relies on one facility which is located in Amanzimtoti, south coast of Durban to conduct DNA analysis of cases.

Victims of sexual crime carry the heavy burden of the crisis because their cases go for months without being resolved.

On Wednesday, the portfolio committee on police descended on the province as part of its oversight visit and to ascertain the progress in reducing the backlog.

The delegation, led by Albert Seabi, raised concerns on the cost implication involved with transporting personnel to Pretoria or Cape Town to conduct necessary DNA analysis.

“The committee has urged senior management of the South African Police Service [SAPS] to expedite processes to acquire building facilities for the KZN forensic science laboratories to ensure the effective provision of DNA analysis of cases in the province,” the committee said in a statement.

It also emerged during the visit that the SAPS is spending about R500 000 monthly to lease three buildings that house various divisions of the FSL.

“We are of the view that all spheres of government must communicate and find suitable accommodation for labs. The service provided by the FSL is critically important in the fight against crime, especially GBV [gender-based violence] and murder cases,” Seabi said.

Among other recommendations taken by the committee is that the existing facility should be beefed up to alleviate the current shortfall.

Out of a projected 366 staff complement, the Amanzimtoti laboratory facility has only 295 personnel which, according to the SAPS, has since recruited 240 science graduates who are being trained for placement in the laboratories.

