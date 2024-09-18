Concerns as Mpumalanga shows alarming HIV infection rate

The Human Sciences Research Council’s (HSRC) most recent report reveals that Mpumalanga has the highest HIV prevalence rate in South Africa.

The results of the Sixth South African HIV Prevalence, Incidence, and Behaviour Survey, which were presented at a provincial dialogue in eMalahleni on Tuesday, paint a disturbing picture of the situation.

According to the findings, 17.4% of the population is living with HIV, translating to about 890 000 people.

This alarming statistic emphasises how critical it is to step up efforts to reduce risky behaviour and increase treatment accessibility, especially for the most vulnerable.

Concerning rise in infections

The study’s principal investigator, Professor Khangelani Zuma, voiced serious concerns about the rising numbers during the discussion.

“HIV prevalence peaked at 40.8% among those aged 45-49 years in 2022, suggesting a continued risk of new infections,” Zuma warned.

He stressed that while there has been a notable decline in infections among younger people, the older population remains severely affected.

He further noted that the epidemic continues to thrive in rural areas, where limited access to healthcare exacerbates the situation.

“Those living in rural formal areas and on farms are particularly vulnerable, with a prevalence rate of 21.1%, significantly higher than the 15.5% recorded in urban areas.”

Alarming gaps in behavioural change

The report reveals disturbing behavioural trends contributing to the spread of HIV.

Condom use remains worryingly low, with only 46.1% of people reporting that they used a condom with their most recent sexual partner.

Among young people aged 15-24, nearly 50% reported inconsistent or no condom use at all.

The consequences of such risky behaviour are far-reaching, as Zuma explained: “We must intensify awareness campaigns that target not just the youth but also adults, especially in rural communities.”

Equally concerning is the high rate of multiple sexual partners.

In Mpumalanga, 5.1% of the population reported having multiple partners in 2022, with males aged 15-24 showing a prevalence almost three times higher than females in the same age group.

Antiretroviral coverage

Despite these alarming statistics, there is some hope.

Antiretroviral treatment (ART) coverage has improved, with 81.8% of people living with HIV in Mpumalanga receiving treatment, a significant increase from 65.4% in 2017.

However, gaps remain. The HSRC report has found that only 56.4% of adolescents and youth aged 15-24 are on ART, leaving them disproportionately vulnerable.

Zuma emphasised the need for targeted interventions.

“We must prioritise the youth and ensure that they are tested, put on treatment, and educated on the importance of adherence to ART,” Zuma said.

“Failure to do so will reverse the gains we have made.”

Breaking the cycle

The province’s sharp rise in HIV cases is largely due to ingrained behavioural problems that require immediate attention.

Early sexual experience is still a major factor, especially for young men.

The percentage of teenagers reporting having sex before the age of 15 has decreased, but the numbers are still alarming.

The HSRC recommends more focused public health campaigns, especially in Mpumalanga’s rural areas.

“We cannot afford complacency. We need to enhance public awareness, promote regular HIV testing, and encourage the use of effective prevention methods, such as condoms and pre-exposure prophylaxis.

“Our collective responsibility is to curb this crisis and save lives.”

