ConCourt rules men now entitled to four-month parental leave

The Constitutional Court has ruled that both parents, irrespective of gender, sex, colour, or circumstances, will now be entitled to equal parental leave of four months and 10 days that they can share among themselves.

This unanimous judgment was handed down on Friday by the apex court’s Justice Zukisa Tshiqi at the Apex Court’s sitting in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

The Constitutional Court was delivering judgement on whether fathers may get the same number of days off for paternity leave as mothers. In 2023, the Gauteng High Court found that the existing laws unfairly discriminated against fathers by granting different leave entitlements.

The current laws of South Africa grant mothers four months of maternity leave. Fathers get 10 days of paternity leave.

Current laws bias against fathers

The applicants in the matter were a Mr Van Wyk and the Commission for Gender Equality. And the respondent was the Minister of Employment and Labour.

In her judgment, Tshiqi said the current sections, which deal with maternity and paternity leave under the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA) and the Unemployment Insurance (UIF) Act, are unconstitutional.

She said the difference in the parental leave entitlement between birth parents amounts to unfair discrimination. Tshiqi also referred to adoptive parents and commissioning parents in a surrogate agreement. She stated that they should be granted the same leave entitlement as birth mothers under the BCEA and UIF Act. Ruling suspended for 36 months She said sections 25, 25A, 25B and 25C of the BCEA and the corresponding sections under the UIF Act are unconstitutional and invalid. Tshiqi said the 2023 judgment of the Gauteng High Court is confirmed and justified in stating that the current sections are unconstitutional. These deal with maternity and paternity leave under the BCEA) and the UIF Act.

She said the ConCourt’s judgment is suspended for a period of 36 months. This in order to allow parliament to remedy the constitutional defects.

Tshiqi said the current law that gives mothers four months is retained. She said appropriate leave should be extended to fathers as well.

“The four months, 10 days to be shared among the parents as shared leave…” said Tshiqi.

She said the Minister of Employment and Labour must pay the legal fees of the applicants and its two counsel.