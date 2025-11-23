ConCourt stops Sarda attempt to sabotage land restoration in its track

The Constitutional Court has given a family dispossessed of its land in 1902 the best gift for Christmas.

In its unanimous judgment, penned by Justice Jody Kollapen and delivered last Friday, the Constitutional Court stopped a 15-year litigation saga in which the South African Riding for the Disabled Association (Sarda) sought to prevent the Sadien family from taking occupation of the land it received as part of land restitution 15 years ago.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World. https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper