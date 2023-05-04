Condolences pour in for court orderly who was fatally shot on duty

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DJCOD) has extended its condolences to the family of a police officer, who was fatally shot while serving as a court orderly at the Motherwell magistrate’s court in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

According to the department, a suspect allegedly entered the court, disarmed the officer and shot him. The suspect was later arrested following a shoot-out with the police.

“The department regrettably confirms a shooting incident, which resulted in one person passing away at the Motherwell magistrate’s court. The department expresses its heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, colleagues and co-workers.”

“Unfortunately, the department is not in a position to comment further regarding the incident, pending an official investigation into the matter. All staff members who witnessed the incident will be afforded trauma counselling service and psychosocial support,” said the DJCOD.

National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) General Fannie Masemola said the state firearm that was taken by the suspect has been recovered. The suspect is in hospital under police guard.

“We cannot have a situation where members are killed in a court of law and while responding to the call of duty. Our condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of our fallen hero.

“The SAPS continues to prioritise acquiring of additional resources and equipment to heighten police response to fight serious and violent crime,“ said Masemola.

At the time of his death, the 42-year-old Sergeant had been a member of the SAPS for 16 years.

