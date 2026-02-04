Drugs disappearing from police lab take centre stage at ad hoc committee

Three junior SAPS officers on Wednesday got a rare opportunity to tell parliament of how their lives became a living hell over the past 15 years for trying to expose thievery at the police lab, by other police officers.

The trio, captain Ramalepe and Malatjie as well as colonel Ramolobe, appeared before the Ad Hoc committee probing allegations of corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system.

They believe there is a “web” of high ranking police officers who are part of drug dealing syndicates that are sabotaging the work of “honest” cops such as them.

Through Ramalepe, the trio told committee members of how rotten the SAPS Forensic Science Laboratory was. And how their attempts to clean up the rot were thwarted by several snubs from police management.

They revealed how easy it was for drugs confiscated by “honest” policemen/women and stored at the police lab find their way back into the streets.

Irregularities at Forensic Science Services

“We have witnessed acts of corruption, maladministration and/or gross irregularities within Division: Forensic Science Services,” said Ramalepe.

“On or about 11 February 2010, members of SAPS within Division: Forensic Science Services gathered at the Divisional Commissioner’s (Khomotso Phahlane) office for management’s inaction regarding theft of drugs at the Forensic Science Laboratory, with I and Colonel Ramolobe being amongst the members. All members were arrested.

“In November 2011, I and Colonel Ramolobe held a Meeting with Lieutenant General Phahlane, then Divisional Commissioner of Forensic Science Services. In the meeting with Lieutenant General Phahlane, we reported systematic corruption within the Division.”

The officers, who view themselves as whistleblowers, said they never got the assistance from Phahlane. He instead branded them as rabble rousers who are infusing negative energy in the work place.

Reports on drugs, rhino horns theft ignored

In addition to reporting the stealing of drugs from the police lab, they also reported the theft of rhino horns and irregular appointments, among other things.

Phahlane, instead of intervening, had warned the officers against poking the bear. He cautioned that his action on their complaints about the stolen drugs would “open a can of worms”.

Ramalepe narrated their ordeal and how they were sent from pillar to post by police bosses.

“In April 2012 our complaint was escalated to then Acting National Commissioner, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

“Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi referred the complaint to Lt-Gen Mngwenya. Lt-Gen Mngwenya referred the complaint to Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya. No positive response was received from Lt-Gen Lebeya,” Ramalepe continued.

“Failure and/or neglect and/or refusal to address our complaints by SAPS management left us with no option other than to refer our complaints to POPCRU national office. In June 2012, POPCRU addressed a communication to General Phiyega in relation to the whistleblowing on acts of corruption in the SAPS’ Forensic Lab, requesting her immediate intervention. POPCRU did not receive a positive response from General Phiyega, which resulted in the press release of September 2012.”

Even courts failed to protect them

This is the press release that landed these junior officers into trouble after Phahlane took offence and dragged them to court crying defamation.

He won the case. And the officers were slapped with a R300K damages court order. They appealed the ruling, and the matter still drags on in the courts a decade later.

Ramolobe was axed from the service in what he claimed was constructive dismissal. But when an vacancy was advertised, he applied and aced the recruitment process selection and was rehired.

“The drugs that honest police officers secure for safekeeping (at the police forensic lab), those drugs find their way back into the community. The drugs are the underlying factor that contribute to our contact crimes and violence,” said Ramolobe.

Exposed to dangerous drug cartels

“My biggest concern is that when we reported these stolen drugs, General Phahlane sent out an email to all members of the division saying that we are ill-disciplined. But I am a police officer. It is my duty to protect the community and report crime. By now it is possible that those drug cartels know us.”

Seeing how their desperate and spirited fight to get assistance from their superiors within SAPS were ignored, the officers headed to the office of the public protector.

“We have not received assistance from the Public Protector to date.”