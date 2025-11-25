Conflict of interest claims hit SAMAs due to RISA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi’s business ties

The Recording Industry of South Africa (RISA) CEO, Nhlanhla Paul Sibisi, is under scrutiny after it emerged that he is a business partner in Big Fish Entertainment Publishers.

Big Fish Entertainment Publishers was founded in 2014 by Sibisi and gospel legend Sipho Makhabane, who received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) last year. The revelation has prompted questions about potential conflicts of interest, given Sibisi’s dual role as RISA CEO and as a business associate of an award recipient.

Artists have expressed serious concerns about the integrity of the SAMAs. They accuse organisers of allowing conflicts of interest to compromise the fairness of the country’s premier music awards.

Awards fairness compromised

“This undermines the credibility and impartiality of the awards. And it completely erodes public trust in the SAMAs. As musicians, we’ve been saying for years that these awards have lost their purpose,” said one musician who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Another artist voiced similar concerns, explaining why they have stopped submitting work for consideration.

“I no longer enter the SAMAs because they no longer serve their original intent. It was initially to recognise excellence fairly. Sibisi’s dual role is a clear conflict of interest and it cannot be justified. Sibisi is the accounting officer of RISA. Yet he is in business with some of the awardees. How can that be acceptable? How can he remain objective while playing such a dual role?

“This situation raises fundamental questions about governance and accountability within the RISA, which oversees the awards. I am saying this because even the perception of bias can damage the reputation of the SAMAs. And it can discourage participation from credible artists,” said the artist.

Sibisi confirmed his partnership with Big Fish Entertainment. However, he rejected any suggestion of impropriety or conflict of interest.

CEO defends position

“I have been a consultant for many artists and independent record labels from March 2011 until September 2015. This is including, among others, Kalawa, 999 Music, Big Fish, and Content Connect. I have also disclosed to the organisation which companies I am a director of. My understanding was that Big Fish Publishing was never active. In all cases of Lifetime Achievement appointments, I do not vote. The board chooses recipients based on merit and achievement. Unless one believes Mr Makhabane did not deserve to win.

“By the way, I worked at ASAMI/RISA in the early 2000s before joining, and Sony Music from 2001. And some members of the board distributed previous Lifetime Achievement awardees. I also consulted for Ringo, Oskido and many others. So why single out Sipho Makhabane?” he asked.

The 31st Annual South African Music Awards (SAMA31) are scheduled for 14 December 2025 at Gallagher Estate. They come in a reimagined hybrid format that promises to combine prestige, innovation, and accessibility.

Established in 1995, the SAMAs are intended as the country’s premier music industry honours. They are administered by RISA. However, over the years, the awards have faced recurring allegations of bias, mismanagement, and questionable judging processes.

Industry figures have repeatedly accused organisers of favouritism, lack of transparency, and inconsistent selection criteria.

In 2022, a legendary artist, Zakes Banwini, after winning his first two awards, took to Instagram to express his disappointment.

Zakes Bantwini’s frank assertion

“For over two decades, The SAMAS have been the highest accolade that could be bestowed on South African artists. And they have represented a standard of creative excellence. That marked the height of success to those in the creative sector.

“Regrettably, the SAMAS have broken our trust. They have devalued the honour and prestige, which the awards once stood for. There is no integrity in the way at which the show is being produced. The planning, the awarding of artists & in extending the basic courtesy of RESPECT TO THE ARTIST!!!

“After 15 years of a career I have given my life to, I earn my first two awards. After over 28 nominations and years of being overlooked, I finally checked a major milestone in my career.

“Regrettably this year happens to be the lowest point of these awards. And I receive these awards with a heavy heart. The lack of attendance by artists nominated is just one sign of what THE ARTISTS THINK OF SAMAS organisers and stakeholders!

“This is a result of years of the judging processes being unjust. Our coveted award show depicts a looted SOE and reeks of nepotism and traces of bureaucracy.

SAMAs labelled disgraceful

“This year we witnessed a disgraceful act which robbed us of national pride. These awards have become a slap in the face to soo many. I am unable to find the words to describe my shock and disappointment. I am being called upon to say something at this time as we have stooped to a new level of The South African Music Awards.

“South African musicians are making a global impact. We have to fight to be globally competitive and to take a position that supports longevity. If we celebrate mediocrity we will only have ourselves to blame. Let’s all agree that SAMA judges have failed us both as artists and as music fans.”

In 2023, the SAMAs also faced criticism over a funding dispute with the KZN Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA). The awards, scheduled for November 2023, were cancelled at the last minute after MEC Sboniso Duma withdrew support. At the time, the cost of hosting the awards was estimated at R28-million. But opposition parties blocked the funding, causing the deal to collapse.

Bad timing for revelations

Sibisi, who has been RISA CEO since 2015, has frequently been at the centre of similar controversies. The recent revelations about his business links to Big Fish Entertainment have reignited concerns about RISA’s governance and the impartiality of its awards. This is putting the organisation’s credibility in the spotlight ahead of SAMA31.

Requests for comment were sent to Makhabane, but he did not respond.

