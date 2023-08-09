Confusing reports fuel speculation of Buthelezi’s last days

Confusing reports around the wellness of the IFP founder and President Emeritus have degenerated into a public relations nightmare for the party.

Speculation has become rife that the elder statesman, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, could well be in his last days.

Fueling the uncertainty is the swelling of allegations this week that, while Prince Buthelezi languishes in his hospital bed, only close family members are allowed to visit him.

“They are doing everything to manage this thing. The reality is that uMntwana (Buthelezi) health has deteriorated dramatically,” said a senior IFP leader on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the matter.

The IFP insider told Sunday World that the recurring health condition was exacerbated because he acquired pneumonia.

“Everybody is just holding his breath because we do not know what could happen in the next few days.”

Even AmaZulu king MisuZulu kaZwelithini, once Buthelezi’s close confidante, was denied a hospital visit by the Buthelezi family, allegedly on the grounds that he had contributed to Buthelezi’s deteriorating health.

But, the king’s spokesperson, Prince Africa Zulu, hastily denied the allegations that the king was snubbed. Zulu said it was a common cultural practice that the king did not visit hospitals or places where corpses were kept, including funerals.

Another IFP insider told Sunday World on Wednesday that there was fear within the IFP inner circles that Buthelezi’s passing would cause a devastating electoral blow to the party as its eyes are fixed on reclaiming KwaZulu-Natal ahead of the 2024 general elections.

“We have done exceptionally well so far, especially winning back-to-back elections. We owe these victories to him, and he remains a vital cog that keeps us together,” said the source.

“Most of us in the party fear that without uShenge, the party will be divided and suffer the same fate suffered by other small parties,” the person continued.

The person said the IFP desperately needed Prince Buthelezi to carry the party’s victory in the 2024 elections in KwaZulu-Natal. That is where our focus is, said the senior party leader.

On Tuesday at the party’s headquarters in Durban, Velenkosini Hlabisa told journalists that Buthelezi was making a ‘steady’ recovery.

“I can say without a doubt from the last information I got this morning that Umntwana WakwaPhindangene is responding well to treatment,” said Hlabisa, insisting the party will no longer make any comments about Buthelezi’s health.

Hlabisa, who was anointed by Buthelezi to succeed him, is facing an internal revolt from senior and influential party members. They want him removed from office by a vote of no confidence in his leadership. It is believed that without Prince Buthelezi in his corner, Hlabisa remains weakened.

