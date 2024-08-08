Congolese man sentenced to 12 years for passport fraud

A Congolese national has been sentenced to 12 years and three months imprisonment for fraud, theft and contravention of the Immigration Act.

Tiny Mtumba, 36, from Congo, was sentenced this week at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court.

The National Prosecuting Authority said Mtumba’s sentence follows an investigation by Constable Mlaza. This revealed his involvement in a criminal syndicate using fraudulent passports to open bank accounts and redeem investments from foreign banks.

The syndicate targeted South African residents and foreign nationals with investments abroad. They impersonated victims and transferred funds into accounts opened in their names using fake passports.

Part of a syndicate, undocumented immigrant

Mtumba was found to be in South Africa illegally and arrested. This was after a suspicious transaction of over R1.5-million was flagged by ABSA bank’s Exchange Control Monitoring and Reporting department. Further probe revealed discrepancies in his identity and a fake passport.

State Advocate Rhyme Nchabeleng argued that the accused was part of a syndicate that targeted foreign bank accounts. He abused South Africa’s hospitality as an asylum seeker. The accused was found guilty of fraud and theft totaling R1.5-million.

He further told the court that the accused remained in the country illegally. The man engaged in criminal activities with disregard for the consequences. And that he was driven by a desire for a luxurious lifestyle.

Targeted South Africans with offshore investments

Their actions caused significant damage to ABSA bank. They also posed a menace to individuals, businesses, and the nation’s economic development, warranting a lengthy custodial sentence.

“The court’s sentence reflects the severity of Mtumba’s crimes. It also serves as a warning to those engaging in similar criminal activities.

“The investigation highlights the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat financial crimes. And to also protect the integrity of South Africa’s banking system,” said NPA Regional Spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

