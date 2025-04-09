Congolese national accused in Zanzou sexual assault granted bail

Pretoria Magistrates’ Court has granted R10, 000 bail to the Congolese man linked to a Zanzou nightclub sexual assault case.

The matter was postponed to May 5 for further investigation.

The 41-year-old was arrested in Yeoville in Johannesburg in February on various charges. These include eight counts of compelled sexual assault and six counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

It is alleged that he assaulted two victims in April 2022. And in another incident, he is alleged to have forced four men to perform sexual acts on themselves in January 2023.

NPA confirms charges, bail

Lumka Mahanjana, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, confirmed the matter. She said these allegations came to light after videos of the incidents appeared on social media, leading to six people laying charges against the man.

“In his affidavit, he asked to be released on bail because he has three children and a wife he needs to provide for. He also has no previous cases or pending cases,” said Mahanjana.

It was argued in court that he was a flight risk who could avoid standing trial. However, the state also noted that the accused has no valid travel document. His refugee status is still being processed by the Department of Home Affairs.

Mahanjana said despite the state’s objections, the court decided to grant bail.

“…The district court magistrate found that it was in the interest of justice that the accused be released on bail. With conditions that he should report at Sunnyside police station every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Strict bail conditions

“Furthermore, the accused was ordered not to leave the jurisdiction of Pretoria,” said Mahanjana.

Upon his arrest, Sunday World reported that the provincial police commissioner has commended the JMPD officers for their vigilance and swift action in apprehending the suspect.

“This is a true reflection of law enforcement agencies in Gauteng working together to realise the Police Ministerial Cooperation Agreement, which aims to enhance collaboration and coordination among all stakeholders in the region to address safety and security concerns effectively,” said Mthombeni

The Gauteng liquor board has suspended the liquor license of Zanzou Nightclub. It announced that it was suspending the establishment’s license in terms of section 106(5) and 117(10) of the Act.

