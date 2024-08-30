Congolese national to spend life in jail for rape

A 36-year-old foreign national from Congo, Juslain Cocki Chicha, has been sentenced to life in prison by the Bityi regional court in The Eastern Cape. He was sentenced by the court on Friday for the rape of a 28-year-old woman.

The horrific crime took place on October 26, 2020. Chicha had tricked the victim into going through a horrible ordeal by pretending to be a job offer.

The victim, seeking employment, hitched a ride with Chicha, who was a passenger in the vehicle.

Chicha promised to get her a position at his purported shop in Viedgesville in Mthatha. They later exchanged contact numbers, and he offered her the job.

Victim lured with offer of a job

Upon arrival, the victim was led to a building that was not a legitimate workplace. Chicha then forcibly confined her. He revealed his true intentions by threatening her with a knife and committing the sexual assault.

Following the assault, Chicha offered her R300. But the victim managed to escape under the guise of accepting the money.

“She fled to Mthatha, reported the crime to the Madeira police station. Upon that, she underwent a medical examination and counselling at the Sinawe Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC).

“The investigation revealed that the building used by Chicha was not his residence. He was apprehended two months later after being identified by the victim in Mqanduli town,” said the NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

DNA evidence collected from the TCC linked Chicha to the crime, leading to his conviction.

Barry Madolo, the director of public prosecutions for the Eastern Cape, commended the TCC. He highlighted the significant role of the Thuthuzela Care Centres. These have expanded from 55 in 2020/2021 to 64 nationwide. They provide vital support and services to victims of sexual violence.

“This sentence underscores the commitment to combating sexual violence and ensuring justice for victims.”

Zeerust detective gets double life for estranged wife’s murder

Meanwhile, former senior police officer Annius Mmutle, 50, has been sentenced to a double life sentence. He was sentenced by the Zeerust regional court for the murders of his estranged wife and her boyfriend.

Mmutle and his wife were going through a divorce because of marital issues. He worked as a Detective Warrant Officer at the Nietverdint police station.

Sunday World earlier reported that Mmutle had followed his estranged wife and her lover to her friend’s house. There he emptied 12 rounds of ammunition into the couple, killing them.

