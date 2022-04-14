Limpopo health MEC saddened by death of conjoined twins

The conjoined twins who were born at the Jane Furse Hospital in Limpopo last week have died.

Born on April 7, they were joined at the abdomen and chest, and were believed to be the first set of conjoined twins in the province.

Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba said on Thursday she received the sad news from the Mankweng Tertiary and Academic Hospital’s neonatal ICU, where the twins had been transferred after birth. “The twins deteriorated overnight and passed on in the early hours of the morning [Thursday],” said Ramathuba, giving thanks to specialists from both the Mankweng-Pietersburg Complex and Dr George Mukhari Central Hospital who worked tirelessly to save the twins.

She said: “The initial set of studies revealed multiple complexities which required appropriate and thorough planning of further management. We were hopeful that the scheduled joint academic meeting between specialists from Mankweng Tertiary Academic and George Mukhari Central Academic Hospital would bring the desired results for the future of the twins. “Unfortunately the twins could not make it. Our sincere condolences to the family and the community at large.”

