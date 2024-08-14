Connie Chiume ‘loved life, had fun, and celebrated life’

Legendary actress Connie Chiume, who will always be remembered for her portrayal of Mamokete on Rhythm City, will be laid to rest on Thursday.

A heartfelt memorial service was held for Chiume at Oasis of Life Family Church in Daveyton, east of Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

Recalling the role that Chiume played both on and off screen, actors, celebrities, family, and friends celebrated her life.

Chiume was an accomplished actress, singer, and dancer, according to actor Owen Sejake, who shared the stage with her.

“And today I am standing here, remembering a colleague who has travelled all the way with us. I am her brother because I am 74 now,” said Sejake.

This is not the time for tears

He paid a stunning poetic homage to Chiume, stating that now is not the time for regrets or tears.

“When I came across Connie way back in the 70s, she would say very strange things sometimes.

“She said: ‘Owen, as we are, we are also a part of and parcel of this country; we are the people who shared the night with the moon; we owned darkness with the stars,” he said.

The actress was not considered a celebrity in her neighbourhood, said one of Chiume’s neighbours.

She never looked down on us

“She was our sister, an aunt to our children, and very caring. She never looked down on us, but she made us feel comfortable in her presence,” said the neighbour.

“If there was a funeral in the area, Connie would attend, bring her knife, and help with peeling as we chatted away.”

She added that Chiume loved life, had fun, and celebrated life.

Dr John Kani, Sello Maake ka-Ncube, Nokuthula Ledwaba, and Yvonne Chaka Chaka were among many industry peers who attended the memorial service.

The 72-year-old, who starred in Black Panther with international stars, died in a Johannesburg hospital on Tuesday last week.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content