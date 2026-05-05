Conourt to deliver Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm ruling on Friday

The Constitutional Court will on Friday deliver the long-awaited judgement on Phala Phala.

This was confirmed by the Constitutional Court’s chief registrar, Simon Tjamela, in a correspondence sent on Tuesday.

The verdict comes after the court heard a review application by the Economic Freedom Fighters parliament’s decision on November 2024.

After running out of patience, the red berets marched to the highest court in the land in November 2025, demanding the release of the judgement on the review of parliament’s decision to reject an independent panel report.

The report of the Section 89 panel, chaired by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, found prima facie evidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Phala Phala farm scandal.

The panel, appointed by National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula in 2022, concluded that Ramaphosa may have engaged in serious misconduct and constitutional violations, but Parliament later voted against adopting the findings.

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