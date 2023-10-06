Cop expected to apply for bail for allegedly killing wife

Constable Chiloane Sifiso Kgawukgelo, is expected to make his second court appearance before the Kabokweni court on Friday on murder charges for allegedly killing his wife.

This after his case was postponed on Thursday last week for the suspect’s bail application.

According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), the cop was serving in the SAPS in Mpumalanga and he was arrested for allegedly killing his wife.

Reports say on Tuesday last week, 32-year-old constable Kgawukgelo, shot and killed his wife, Central Masina, after an argument at their home in Hazyview in Mpumalanga.

National Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said the couple allegedly had a heated argument and it got violent.

“During the heated argument between the couple, it is alleged that Kgawugelo went out and returned with his service firearm that he used to fatally shoot his wife in front of their two minor children” said Raburabu.

Kgawugelo appeared in the same court on Thursday last week facing charges of murder. The case was postponed to Friday (today).

Meanwhile, on Thursday the Ipid reported the case of a cop in Mpumalanga who killed his wife and left her friend fighting for her life in hospital.

It is reported that Constable Sandile Maduna was at a tavern for a birthday celebration when a fight ensued between him and his wife. He allegedly stabbed his wife with a bottle, killing her on the spot.

“The deceased’s friend, Veronica Sithole, attempted to intervene, and she was also allegedly severely stabbed in the face and neck by the accused. She was later airlifted to the Rob Ferreira Hospital in a critical condition, while the wife was declared dead at the scene,” said Raburabu.

Police Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said the Ipid should conduct its work without fear or favour, adding that if officers are found guilty, they should face the might of the law.

“The ministry of police is aware of the shocking incidents and it is on record that the SAPS has zero tolerance for violence, let alone this crime perpetrated by members of the service,” said Themba.

