Construction on Mohlakeng health centre resumes after six years 

Gauteng MEC for Health Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has wrestled a multi-million-rand project to build a clinic from the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure and Development (GDID) following six years of delays and escalating costs.

The 28-bed Mohlakeng Community Health Centre was initially expected to be launched in October 2020, but the deadline has now been extended to May this year.

The clinic is a catchment to West Rand areas, including Bekkersdal, Mohlakeng and Toekomsrus, and is also meant to assist the Leratong Hospital with emergency services.

Nkomo-Ralehoko told Sunday World it was about time the Department of Health got involved in the project.

The clinic reportedly faced cash-flow problems, which prevented the completion of internal services and the installation of essential health technology.

Sunday World has learnt that to date, at least R188-million has been spent on construction, with an additional R93-million still required to finalise the project.

Motalatale Modiba, spokesperson for the Gauteng Department of Health, confirmed they had assumed responsibility for the project’s financial and budgeting aspects to ensure its completion after years of stagnation. Modiba clarified that while the health department now oversees the finances, the construction aspect remains under the GDID’s purview.

According to the GDID’s construction programme and report, Modiba said, the project is currently at 76% completion and the contractor remains on site. The anticipated completion date is in May.

“As the primary project sponsor, the health department manages the financial and budgeting of the project. The GDID as the contracting party is responsible for managing the contractor and all construction-related matters,” Modiba said.

He said the health department had seconded a qualified and experienced project manager to oversee the project.

“Weekly meetings are held to discuss progress and elevate all matters that seek additional interventions,” said Modiba.

He said this had not caused confusion but was a measure to hold each other accountable on the delivery targets.

Sunday World can confirm that contractors are now back on site to continue with the completion of the project. The GDID did not respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, community member Karabo Mogapi expressed frustration over the prolonged delay, saying it had deprived residents of both

employment opportunities and essential healthcare services.

“It has been devastating to watch the construction of the centre drag on while healthcare professionals struggle with unemployment,” she said.

Mogapi also highlighted the overcrowding at Mohlakeng Clinic, emphasising that it was too small to meet the growing needs of the community or handle medical emergencies.

She said the centre’s opening would ease pressure on local clinics and hospitals.

“Older community members shouldn’t have to struggle to afford a taxi to Leratong Hospital, especially in this tough economy. The clinic needs to open its doors and spare our grannies from travelling long distances for medical care,” she said.

A local council member, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation, blamed construction mafias for the community’s continued suffering.

“These subcontractors demand 30% of the project’s budget but use the money for themselves instead of paying workers to complete the project,” she said. The council member also raised concerns about the safety and readiness of the centre.

“I hear talk that the clinic might open in May but looking at the state of the building, I don’t believe it is safe to operate as a clinic. We’ll have to see what happens at the handover.

“As it stands, getting an ambulance in an emergency is nearly impossible. While there are transport options to Leratong Hospital, in a life-threatening situation, patients may not make it in time. Even if they do, the hospital is often overwhelmed,” the member commented on the lack of emergency service vehicles in the area.

