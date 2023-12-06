Consumers in SA, globe shop through Tiktok – study

Shoppers are now spoilt for choice when it comes to accessing products and services, and this is as a result of robust marketing offered by social media platforms.

Tik Tok is popular among users, traders, and shoppers in South Africa, as it has the highest influence on purchases compared to other digital media platforms.

Based on its rising popularity, local Tik Tok users exhibit high excitement to shop during holiday season sales as almost 70% of them expect to increase their spending during the holiday season through buying items via the platform.

A study conducted by Redseer Strategy Consultants revealed that TikTok is a shortcut for brands on the entire purchase journey as more than 60% of shoppers are making immediate purchases after discovering products on the platform.

Festive season break

“South Africa’s festive season is a much-anticipated break from the usual monotony of everyday life.

“Families and friends gather under the hot summer sun to enjoy meals, social events, travelling, outdoor adventures and gift giving. For retailers and service providers, it’s the busiest time of the year as they prepare for holiday makers and revelers to spend their hard-earned cash on groceries, gifts and entertainment.

“A recent Holiday Season Shopping Report 2023 in SA revealed that during the holiday season, the #1 digital media channel for product discovery for users is now TikTok. It has emerged as a prominent digital media platform, with 71% of the adult internet population of the country using it, and now having the highest influence on purchase compared to other digital media platforms,” said Redseer.

The research company stated that the discovery of new products, sharing recommendations and opinions, engaging in conversations about products and purchases has become so organic and natural for the TikTok community that it has turned into a global trend through the trend called #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt – with over 70 billion views.

The study revealed that South Africa’s specific statistics indicated that TikTok is not only growing considerably, it is regarded as a credible and trusted platform for users when they are making purchase decisions.

“The platform now plays a significant role in influencing consumers throughout every part of the user journey starting from search to discovery and purchase influence,” said the research company.

Products on digital platforms

Redseer also stated that TikTok is part of the product discovery process with more than 40% of local consumers who use TikTok for product search compared to other digital media platforms, looking for trendy products, personalized experience and more variety in results.

“Almost half of South African consumers discovered products from trending videos on TikTok and 44% interact with videos posted by creators on TikTok when deciding to buy a product. With a surge in retail, domestic travel, gifting and outdoor activities expected during the year-end holiday season, these insights represent a compelling reason for brands to harness TikTok as a critical marketing tool. The video content sharing platform is a shortcut for brands on the entire purchase journey with more than 60% of shoppers are making immediate purchases after discovering products on the platform,” reads the survey.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content