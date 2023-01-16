Consumers warned to use water sparingly amid heat wave

Rand Water is appealing to consumers to use water sparingly as the heat wave continues to fry some parts of the country.

In a statement on Monday, the water utility said if the consumers do not comply, it will be forced to implement water supply restrictions.

Rand Water’s Makenosi Maroo said the utility has noticed a spike in the use of water since the temperatures started to rise last week. “As a result, the water storage in reservoirs has been rapidly declining,” said Maroo.

Maroo added that the situation has been compounded by the fact that there were multiple power supply failures to the Rand Water systems between January 13 and 15.

Last week, Sunday World quoted Kamogelo Mgotsi, spokesperson for minister of water and sanitation, as saying: “South Africa is a water-scarce country and whilst there are several water sources, these need to be safeguarded to ensure water availability for generations to come.

“Several factors have led to a higher usage of water, ranging from climate change to increased population, thereby placing a strain on some of these sources. Loadshedding has also adversely affected the supply of water, interfering with the operations which go into the treatment and supply of water.”

