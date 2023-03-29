Contractors on the ground to build shelters – Ramaphosa

A process to rebuild infrastructure and homes damaged by the floods in Port St Johns in Eastern Cape is under way, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa was speaking to affected families who have sought refuge at a shelter during his visit to the area on Tuesday.

The president first assessed the situation from above in a South African National Defence Force helicopter before embarking on a walkabout around the area.

He assured that government is not wasting time in responding to affected people’s immediate needs.

“Government is gearing into action. Tomorrow [on Wednesday], we have got contractors that are going to start building temporary shelters,” the president said.

“We’ve got our traditional leaders, our king here has given land that we can use to temporarily shelter our people.”

He also pointed out that proper town planning plays an important role in the climate change environment affecting the country, stressing that residential areas should not be built on slopes and in weather-sensitive areas.

“We have to be more alive to town planning as a number of people built [their homes] on wetlands and slopes, so our town planning at municipality level needs to be a lot better than what it is.

“A combinations of forms of assistance is coming together, as much as people can be unhappy government is doing what they can to attend to the needs of our people.”

Ramaphosa said a collaboration of government departments for disaster relief will yield good results, and thanked those who have teamed up, including traditional leaders, to tackle the situation.

“I am rather pleased that government parts have all come together, from human settlements to water and sanitation, cooperative governance to health, education and the police, who are all working together to address challenges that our people are facing here.”

Residents voiced their concerns, telling Ramaphosa that they want to be relocated to land that is not prone to natural disasters.

Three municipalities have been seriously affected by the floods, according to a preliminary report.

Thokozile Sokanyile, the OR Tambo district municipality acting mayor, reported that three bodies have been discovered recently after they were reported missing at the Rohle village in Lusikisiki, Ingquza Hill local municipality.

“The bodies of 53-year-old Fumanekile Mantshubaqa, 24-year-old Asenathi Mkawusi, and 42-year-old Mhlabunzima Sikhathele were recovered on Friday following heavy rains in the province [over a week ago].”

