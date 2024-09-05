Contralesa unhappy after GNU party alleges wasteful expenditure

The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) has lauded the Mpumalanga provincial government for its efforts in empowering traditional leaders within the province.

Contralesa President Kgosi Mathupa Mokoena expressed his gratitude during the recent unveiling of new state-of-the-art offices at the Raphahlelo Traditional Council in Raphahlelo Village. The village is located in the Greater Letaba area of Limpopo.

Mokoena began by criticising certain members of the Government of National Unity (GNU). He accused them of undermining traditional leadership.

Limpopo being discouraged by one GNU member

“When I was installed as a traditional leader at the age of 24, I was under the guidance of Limpopo traditional leaders. We see that the province of Limpopo is doing its best to ensure that traditional leaders are able to travel around their villages,” Mokoena said.

“But here is a particular political party in the GNU saying it’s wasteful expenditure to assist traditional leaders. It says the land should not be given to tribal authorities. What are we as traditional leaders going to do about this party in the GNU?”

Mokoena went on to commend the Mpumalanga government for its significant support to traditional councils. Particularly in comparison to other regions.

He addressed his remarks directly to Limpopo’s acting Premier, Biskop Makamu. Premier Phophi Ramathuba was on an official visit to China.

Mpumalanga commended

“Honourable Makamu, you cannot be outshined by Mandla Ndlovu. All traditional leaders in Mpumalanga have tractors. There is no traditional leader who queues for a tractor to help his people,” he said.

“Honourable Makamu, you cannot be outshined by Mandla Ndlovu. In Mpumalanga, all traditional leaders have cattle and big kraals. I grew up in this province. I’m refusing to accept that this provincial government can be outshined by Mpumalanga.”

Mokoena further noted that each traditional office in Mpumalanga receives an annual allocation of R350,000. This is in ensuring that traditional leaders have the necessary funds to run their offices efficiently.

“The money is to make sure that the traditional leaders can have a budget to keep their offices running. All traditional councils in Mpumalanga have government-issued greenhouses,” he added.

“You don’t even have to go sell your crops. The government will take your stock and sell it for you and give you your money.”

He revealed that the construction of each greenhouse costs the government over R480,000. In addition, the children of traditional leaders in Mpumalanga receive financial assistance to pursue higher education after matric.

Contralesa an important part of SA history

Mokoena stressed the significance of traditional leadership. He also provided a brief history of Contralesa’s involvement in the liberation struggle for black people in South Africa.

“Don’t give up on helping traditional leaders. There is no way that Contralesa can doubt the support this government is giving to traditional leaders,” he said.

“I grew up in Limpopo, and I know that very soon good things are coming. Very soon, Limpopo will become like Mpumalanga.”

In response, acting Premier Makamu expressed his appreciation for the encouragement. He expressed assurance that the provincial government would continue to accelerate programmes aimed at supporting traditional leaders in the region.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content