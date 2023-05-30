Convicted former ANC bigwig John Block in court for fraud

Former Northern Cape MEC for transport, roads and public works John Block is due in the Upington magistrate’s court on Tuesday for tender fraud totaling millions of rands

The 55-year-old former provincial chairperson of the ANC is already serving a 15-year jail term following an earlier conviction for corruption.

Shortly after his guilty verdict, Block, who was the MEC for finance at the time, resigned.

He was convicted of fraud and money-laundering and handed a 15-year jail term in 2015 for using his political influence to solicit bribes in relation to the leasing of buildings to the Northern Cape social development department, which rented buildings owned by the Trifecta Group.

However, it was only in November 2018 that he began serving time in prison, after his numerous appeals proved unsuccessful.

Northern Cape Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said in a statement on Monday: “It is alleged that in 2003, Babereki Consulting Engineers was fraudulently awarded a tender as a structural civil engineer, as well as project manager, within the mental health hospital construction project.

According to media reports, it was found that some of the constructed buildings faced possible demolition.

Also, it was discovered that the company appointed did not have the capacity to render the service. The contract was terminated after R420-million was paid to a liquidated contractor.

Work on the project has since been halted, leaving the facility incomplete and unusable.

The Hawks alleged that officials did not follow normal procurement procedures when appointing the consultant.

“During his tenure as a political head, the accused and the former head of department, Patience Mercia Mokhali, appointed Babereki Consulting Engineers, whose director is Tshegolekae Motaung, though the company did not meet the necessary requirements.”

Hawks provincial head Brigadier Prince Mashimbye said the law will not cease to pursue criminality in order for justice to prevail. This, he said, irrespective of the duration in which the crime happened.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.