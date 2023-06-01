Convicted fraudsters ordered to pay thousands back to SARS

Sibusiso Simon Mlambo and David Sizanempi Palmer received suspended sentences when they appeared in the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes court on Wednesday.

The duo faced charges of fraud and money-laundering emanating from criminal activities targeting the SA Revenue Service (SARS).

Colonel Katlego Mogale, spokesperson for Hawks in Mpumalanga, said Mlambo submitted fraudulent foreign tax credits for income tax on behalf of his fictitious company, S’bu Mlambo (Pty) Ltd, causing a loss of R222 989.60 to SARS which was paid into his bank account.

“Mlambo was sentenced to six years imprisonment for money-laundering, which is wholly suspended for five years on condition that the accused is not convicted of fraud during the period of suspension,” said Mogale.

“He was also ordered to repay the South African Revenue Service an amount of R222 986.60.”

His co-accused Palmer reportedly also submitted fraudulent foreign tax credits for income tax on behalf of his fictitious company, Tshangakuye Trading CC, defrauding SARS of a total amount of R203 681.49.

He also received a six-year jail term suspended for five years on condition that he is not convicted of fraud during the suspension. He was also ordered to repay the money.

