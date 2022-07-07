Convicted serial killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu back in court

Convicted killer cop Rosemary Nomia Ndlovu is expected back at the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Thursday to answer to charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

Ndlovu is accused of plotting to kill Sergeant Keshi Mabunda and Colonel Nthipe Boloka, who was her station commander at the Tembisa South police station where she worked.

The former cop is currently serving six life sentences for murder, attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice and fraud after she was found guilty of killing five members of her family and her partner in order to claim life insurance.

Mabunda, who investigated the killing spree of Ndlovu’s loved ones, is alleged to have the target of the convicted murderer. She is said to have plotted the murders of Mabunda and Boloka from behind bars following her arrest in March 2018.

Ndlovu and her co-accused Nomsa Mudau, also a former cop, allegedly also plotted to murder Mudau’s ex-husband Justice Mudau.

