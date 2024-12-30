Cop accused of raping woman in police cells due in court

A Malmesbury police officer who is suspected of raping a 40-year-old complainant is expected to appear in court on Monday.

This follows his arrest for the rape of a 41-year-old woman in police cells in the Western Cape.

The complainant was allegedly picked up from her home by the detective on Christmas Day in connection with a suspected theft case, according to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

According to the complainant, the accused officer invited her to join him for a drink at the police station after telling her that she had been mistakenly picked up.

When she refused to drink with him, he allegedly undressed, lay on the cell mattress, and feigned sleep.

She tried to run away, but the alleged police officer grabbed her from behind, strangled her, tore her clothes, and sexually assaulted her.

The officer is said to have dropped her off in town after the ordeal.

“A rape case has been opened, and medical reports have also been obtained. The victim’s torn clothes were also handed over as evidence,” said Lizzy Suping, the Ipid spokesperson.

“The accused officer is detained at the Riebeek SAPS [SA Police Service] and is expected to appear in [the Malmesbury magistrate’s] court soon.”

Keppler’s murder case postponed

In another case, a 42-year-old police officer who is suspected of killing his 22-year-old girlfriend in Eldorado Park failed to show up for his appearance in the Protea magistrate’s court in Soweto on Monday.

According to the court, the accused is being held by the police at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital after being unable to appear in court because of illness.

The matter has been postponed to January 6.

It is alleged that on Christmas Eve, Chesnay Patricia Keppler’s boyfriend shot her inside her house.

Keppler had reportedly barricaded herself in order to escape her abusive boyfriend.

The boyfriend allegedly assaulted her after he brought her to his car while intoxicated. After breaking free from his hold, she ran home and locked herself in.

It is then claimed that the police officer pulled out his service pistol and shot Keppler through the window.

