Cop arrested for stealing millions from SAPS coffers

A 53-year-old captain from the South African Police Service (SAPS) has been arrested for allegedly defrauding the organisation of millions of rand.

The arrest was carried out by the SAPS anti-corruption unit following an internal investigation by the financial management services division. The probe was launched after suspicious transactions were detected on the Polfin financial system.

The officer is expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, April 7, facing a charge of fraud.

Fraudulent transactions

The case follows an earlier internal investigation which led to the captain’s suspension on April 1. According to SAPS, the officer worked in the finance section of the Protection and Security Services (PSS) and allegedly used his access to withdraw large sums of money.

Investigators found that the captain is suspected of manipulating the system to release cash under the pretext that it was for travel expenses for close protection officers attached to the Presidential Protection Services.

However, further findings showed that the money never reached the intended recipients and was instead withdrawn in lump sums.

A fraud case was registered at Sunnyside police station, and the SAPS anti-corruption unit was assigned to continue with the investigation.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola welcomed the arrest and issued a strong warning to officers involved in corruption.

“Any member found to be engaging in corrupt activities will face the full might of the law. There will be no exceptions, and no compromise. Accountability is not optional; it is a fundamental pillar of our service”, said Masemola.