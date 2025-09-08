Cop committed perjury for claiming I own a jet or boat, says Vusimuzi Matlala

Controversial Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, a Gauteng tenderpreneur, claims he does not own a private jet or a boat in Mauritius.

The state is contesting Matlala’s formal bail request, which he made on Monday when he appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court.

He is facing charges for allegedly attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend Tebogo Thobejane, a well-known television actress and influencer, on October 17, 2023, which is the subject of his bail application.

During court proceedings, Matlala’s lawyer, advocate Laurance Hodes SC, read his bail affidavit, where he was replying to statements made last week by the investigating officer.

Hodes stated that Matlala disputes the investigating officer’s claims in her affidavit opposing his bail, specifically the assertion that he owns a boat in Mauritius and a private jet.

Matlala claimed that the investigating officer had committed perjury and that her statements were untrue.

Flight risk

The investigating officer, who is known to Sunday World, cannot be named because she is under 24-hour police protection.

The officer said due to Matlala “owning a boat in Mauritius and a private jet, he is a flight risk” and should not be granted bail.

Regarding his previous convictions or pending cases, Matlala said when he was 25 years old, he was convicted by the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court in 2001 for housebreaking with intent to steal and theft.

He was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment for each count, which ran concurrently. Matlala said he has no other previous convictions nor pending cases.

The state said Matlala has been arrested 11 times in the past on numerous charges ranging from attempted murder to illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Regarding his personal circumstances, Matlala (49) said he is self-employed as a director of four companies, namely CAT VIP Protection, Lux of Africa Investments, Black AK Trading, and Medi Care 24 Tshwane District.

All four companies are based in Pretoria. Matlala said he makes an income of R250 000 per month from his four businesses.

He also owns a property valued at R6.6-million in Midstream Ridge Estate, Pretoria, as well as a property in Mamelodi East, Pretoria, which is valued at R1.1-million.

He said he owns a Mercedes-Benz SUV and six BMW sedans, which have a combined value of about R6-million.

Chronic conditions

Matlala said he lives in Midstream Ridge Estate extension 65, Pretoria, with his wife, Tsakani, and their three daughters and has six other children whom he supports financially.

According to him, he suffers from asthma and chronic tonsillitis and is on chronic medication. He told the court that he could afford R100,000 in bail.

The state said it will add two more dockets from Pretoria (Lyttleton and Pretoria West) to the current court case of the attempted murder of Thobejane and her two friends, Anele Malinga and Ncube Khumbulani.

The two Pretoria dockets relate to the shooting of taxi billionaire Joe Sibanyoni in August 2022 outside the Centurion Golf Estate in Centurion and the shooting of Seunkie Mokubong, also known as DJ Vettys, in Pretoria West in January 2024.

The state is expected to charge Matlala with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder with regard to the Sibanyoni and DJ Vettys shootings.

After bail arguments by the state and Matlala’s lawyers, Magistrate Dyta Prinsloo postponed the matter to September 17 for judgment on the bail application.

Matlala, who was arrested on May 14, remains in police custody.

In his current case, he is charged alongside his wife, Tsakani (36); two alleged hitmen, Musa Kekana (35) and Tiego Floyd Mabusela (47); and Nthabiseng Nzama (23) for the attempted murder of Thobejane.

Nzama is the daughter of Mabusela.

Shot in the foot

The five accused are facing various charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, fraud, and money laundering in connection with the alleged hit on Thobejane.

Tsakani and Nzama are out on R20 000 and R10 000 bail, respectively, while Kekana and Mabusela abandoned their bail applications. They remain in police custody.

On the night of October 17, 2023, the black BMW vehicle that Thobejane, Malinga, and Ncube were travelling in was sprayed with bullets at the corner of Bryanston and Wilton Drive in Bryanston, Sandton, in Johannesburg.

The shooting occurred between 10pm and 10:30pm.

Thobejane was shot in the foot, while Malinga was shot in the spinal cord. Malinga has been left paralysed.

Out of fear for her life, Thobejane fled the country after the shooting and is currently residing at an undisclosed location abroad.

