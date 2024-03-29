Cop, five others in custody for kidnapping of Mohammed teens

Six men, including a police officer, appeared before the Brits magistrate’s court in the North West on Thursday for kidnapping and extortion. The case is related to the kidnapping of the Mohammed cousins.

Remanded in custody

The men are to remain in custody until April 8 for legal representation.

They were identified as police officer Thuloane Makume ,47, Nathaniel Mokwena,41, Sendry Phage, 58, Virgilo Hlongwane, 33, Nkanyiso Hadebe, 25, and Boitumelo Bogatsu, 44.

Makume, a police sergeant attached to Letlhabile Detectives division, was arrested with two others on Tuesday in connection with the incident.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the team also confiscated a vehicle. It was allegedly used during the commission of the crime.

Brazen kidnapping on way to school

According to police reports, Zahraa and Bataviya Mohammed aged 17 and 19 were kidnapped in front of a primary school in the first week March. The teenagers were on their way to school.

During the attack, the teenagers’ car was brazenly bumped from the front by a maroon Audi A3, to force it to stop.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that the Audi A3 was reportedly stolen in Garsfontein in March.

It is understood that two armed men got out of a white Volkwagen Polo GTI and ordered the cousins to get into their car, before speeding off.

They were found in a house at New Stands in Klipgat. The suspects fled the scene.

Multi-disciplinary task team made arrests

Mokgwabone said a multi-disciplinary team tasked to investigate the Mohammed cousins’ kidnapping, effected two more arrests on Tuesday.

“The suspects include a police sergeant attached to Letlhabile detectives. The team also confiscated a vehicle, which was allegedly used during the commission of the crime,” Mokgwabone said.

“The number of arrested suspects remains at six. This after two of the initial six suspects arrested on Monday, 25 March, were cleared and released after thorough interviews.”

Arrest lauded

The North West provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, welcomed the latest developments. Especially the arrest of a police officer, which he said will serve as an indication that no one is above the law. No stone will be left unturned to ensure that alleged perpetrators are brought to book, he said.

The general reiterated that tarnishing of the South African Police Service (SAPS) image by unethical employees will not be tolerated.

