Cop in the soup for using state vehicle for personal use

A police officer who was captured on video using the state’s vehicle to load a bag of grain that he was recorded buying, is under investigation for misconduct. The cop is attached to the Durban Harbour police station. A video of the incident went viral on social media recently.

The cop, who was on duty at the time, can be seen in the video buying a bag of grain from a civilian. According to police, the grain was for his personal use.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said on Friday that an investigation into the matter is under way.

Preliminary investigation

“The SAPS [SA Police Service] views such action in a serious light and assures members of the public that resources such as state vehicles are there to ensure optimal running and functioning of the service and to service our communities,” said Mathe.

“A preliminary investigation has revealed that the member is a sergeant attached to the Durban Harbour.”

In 2023, a police captain from Mpumalanga was arrested for allegedly transporting dagga using a police van.

Another cop caught in the act

Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, who was the SAPS spokesperson in Mpumalanga at the time, said the captain was nabbed after he was allegedly caught in the act.

“On that day, it is said that security guards were busy patrolling the premises at a certain plantation in Sabie when they noticed a police van in the bushes,” Mohlala said. “The guards then went to check what was happening and, to their surprise, they reportedly saw two males. One was an SAPS captain, though not wearing a uniform at the time. “The other one was wearing an SAPS boiler suit [police reflective jacket].”

Dagga worth R34,000 seized The captain was driving the state’s vehicle at the time of the duo’s arrest. “It is further alleged that the two were in possession of some bags which were wrapped with sellotape,” said Mohlala. “It is said that they were busy putting the luggage into some black refuse bags.”

When the bags were checked, it was discovered that they contained dagga weighing 22.48kg. It had an estimated street value of R33,720.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content