Cop slapped with life sentence for killing his lover

Former law enforcement officer Atlholang William Mosiane has been slapped with life sentence on Friday for shooting dead his girlfriend.

Mosiane, 34, was found guilty for the murder of his 27-year-old lover, who is also a mother of their son.

The Tlhabane regional court in North West further declared Mosiane unfit to possess a firearm.

His conviction and life sentence come after the murder on March 25, 2021 at Lefaragatlha village near Tlhabane. Mosiane went to see his girlfriend at her home as they had agreed to meet at 7pm.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Henry Mamothame explained: “At the time she had not arrived, and he proceeded to look for her at her friend’s house in Tlhabane to no avail.

“He then went back to her home and found her in her shack. He then demanded to check her phone to which she complied. She told him not to interrogate her about the content in the phone.”

Mamothame further detailed how the tension flared up between the then couple.

“An argument ensued and she subsequently took her phone and called her father. Upon answering the call, the father heard a gunshot and quickly rushed to the shack accompanied by the deceased’ younger sister. When they arrived, he had already shot her five times, killing her on the spot.

“He then took their 10-year-old son and left the scene. He later handed himself over to the police and the court granted him bail. During court proceedings, he tendered a guilty plea which the state rejected, as it was an attempt to avoid a longer jail term.”



Prosecutor demanded life

The state prosecutor Mercia Magano urged the court not to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence as the accused was a law enforcement officer (with the Rustenburg Traffic Department) who had a responsibility to uphold the law.

Magistrate Segakweng Moeng agreed with the state, remarking that the accused showed being regretful but not remorseful. A life sentence was subsequently imposed for pre-meditated murder.

The Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West Rachel Makhari lauded the prosecutor, Warrant Officer Richard Mogongwana and other role players for their collaboration in bringing the perpetrator to book.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content