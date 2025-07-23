Cop takes stand as new Senzo Meyiwa murder case witness

Sergeant Gezani Mangani, a key state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, took the stand to provide critical testimony about his role in documenting the crime scene.

His testimony followed an inspection in loco that was conducted two weeks prior in Vosloorus, which has become a focal point since the allegations of assault of one of the accused in the case.

Mangani is a seasoned crime scene examiner with the South African Police Service (SAPS). He told the court that he has been doing his job for 19 years.

19 years experience

“I am employed as a criminalist expert, or crime scene examiner. And I have been serving under this unit for 19 years,” he explained.

Under questioning from state prosecutor Advocate George Baloyi before the Pretoria High Court, Mangani detailed his role in photographing the crime scene.

The court heard that Mangani was tasked with attending the inspection in loco in Vosloorus. This was where only two individuals, lead investigator Brigadier Bongani Gininda and accused number one, Muzi Sibiya, were expected to participate.

However, when Baloyi asked Mangani if he knew Gininda or saw him at the inspection, Mangani said no.

“No, I do not know him. I only heard about him; I cannot point at him. I did not see him,” he responded.

Mangani presented the photographs he took during the inspection. He explained the areas where Sibiya claimed he was assaulted by police.

His testimony was scrutinised during cross-examination by defence attorney, Charles Mnisi, who questioned the absence of photographs featuring Gininda.

Focus on the photos

“What photos in this photo album were not taken on the day of the inspection in loco?” Mnisi asked.

“From photo 27 to photo 63, they were taken when there were no people; it was clear. These were taken on July 5, 2025, I know this because I recorded when I went there,” Mangani clarified.

When asked about why no images of Gininda were included, particularly at the police station where he showed where he parked his car.

“I do not know Brigadier Gininda. No one came to me and identified themselves as Brigadier Gininda,” said Mangani.

He added that he was not requested to take photos at the police station.

“Why did you go back on the following day to the second scene to take pictures of the cones that you placed there, as you say nobody told you to take pictures during the inspection in loco?” Mnisi asked.

According to Mangani, it is Mnisi and Baloyi who told him to take pictures of where the court was going.

“Who told you about the cone placement?” Mnisi asked.

Assault on Sibiya

“I decided where to put the cones because I was alone when I was taking the pictures,” he replied.

The defence raised further questions about the alleged assault on Sibiya.

Mnisi argued that his client was clear about how and where he was assaulted. This contradicted the state’s claim that Sibiya could not identify the people who assaulted him.

Additionally, Advocate Zandile Mshololo, representing accused number five, informed the court of a private road leading to the municipal offices in Vosloorus, where Sibiya alleges the assault took place.

“Where accused one was assaulted is at the back of the municipal building, not in front of the main entrance of the police station as the police claim [Gininda],” Mshololo emphasised.

The court adjourned for Wednesday.

