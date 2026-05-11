Cop testifies on role played by Kadwa, Khan in R300m Aeroton drug bust

Colonel Francois Steyn, the commander of the Gauteng Hawks’ West Rand serious organised crime unit, detailed before the Madlanga commission on Monday the controversial Aeroton drug operation in 2021, where about 750kg of cocaine was seized.

Steyn, who also serves as the Gauteng Hawks provincial coordinator for narcotics cases, described the scale of the seizure as being of significant value.

The street value of a kilogram of cocaine is about R400 000. It is roughly R300-million for this size,” he said in reference to the total value of the drugs that were seized.

Despite the massive haul, Steyn confirmed that no arrests have been made in connection with the operation and told the commission there were serious allegations of police interference surrounding the case.

During his testimony, Steyn recounted how he was informed about the operation by Gauteng Hawks head, Major-General Ebrahim Kadwa, on July 9, 2021.

“He phoned me around 11 o’clock to indicate that there was a major drug scene that he wanted me and my team to attend to, and as I indicate in my statement, I was en route to a meeting in Midrand.

“I informed him of such, and I gave my two ICs at the time to phone the general, get the details, and activate the standby section at that stage,” he said.

According to Steyn, Kadwa told him that Major-General Feroz Khan, head of crime counterintelligence, had summoned him to the scene.

Steyn told the commission he was unable to confirm or deny allegations that Khan interfered with a K-9 unit during an inspection of large plastic containers on a truck suspected of carrying narcotics.

He said Khan had arrived at the scene before him and that, by the time he got there, several actions concerning the handling of the containers had already taken place.

According to him, he could not confirm if the narcotics dog had conducted a full inspection.

Retention of drug exhibits

“But when I arrived, many people, including the police and civilians, contaminated the scene in and around the area.”

Steyn also expressed concern over legislation governing the retention of drug exhibits, saying it creates operational difficulties for investigators.

He explained that current regulations require authorities to retain drug exhibits until the related criminal case has been finalised.

Addressing broader challenges faced by law enforcement, Steyn said it was impossible to physically inspect every cargo container entering South Africa through ports of entry.

He explained that intelligence drives searches, targeting only containers flagged through information suggesting possible drug trafficking for inspection.

He further testified that standard operating procedures were not followed during the seizure of the 750kg cocaine consignment.

Steyn told the commission it was not normal practice in 2021 for traffic officials to be involved in transporting a container from Durban to Johannesburg.

He added that, instead of being searched at Yellow Jersey Logistics, the container was escorted to Scania South Africa for inspection.

Out on R20 000 bail each

Meanwhile, Kadwa and Khan were arrested at the weekend alongside businessman Tariq Downes for alleged corruption linked to an illegal precious metals investigation.

This follows the pair’s alleged order for Downes’ release from police custody after his arrest on May 5 for allegedly possessing 75.9g of unwrought gold, valued at approximately R62 836, at OR Tambo International Airport.

Khan was reportedly arrested after a raid at his Houghton apartment, while Kadwa was detained earlier in the operation.

They have since been released on R20 000 bail each after their brief court appearance at the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

ALSO READ: Court grants two police generals, businessman bail in precious metals case

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