KZN police urge public to stop filing false cases amid rising perjury charges

Police in KwaZulu-Natal are urging community members to refrain from filing false reports, particularly those involving violence against women and children, as such actions waste critical resources and hinder efforts to address genuine crimes.

The plea follows two recent perjury cases, including a 26-year-old woman charged after fabricating a kidnapping story in Melmoth.

According to police, the woman reported that her three-month-old baby was snatched by three men in the KwaMagwaza area. A large-scale search operation was launched, involving multiple police units.

Lied about pregnancy, abduction

After hours of searching, authorities discovered the woman had lied. She had neither given birth nor been pregnant.

“She had deceived her boyfriend and his family into believing she had a child. While telling her own family she had suffered a miscarriage. The woman was arrested and charged with perjury. And she is set to appear in the Melmoth Magistrate’s Court soon,” said Colonel Robert Netshiunda, spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal police.

This marks the second perjury case in KwaZulu-Natal this month.

In a separate incident, a 21-year-old woman from Madadeni faces charges after falsely claiming under oath that her uncle raped her. Investigations revealed the accusation was untrue. This even though the uncle remains in custody for a separate, confirmed case of raping his 15-year-old niece in Blaaubosch, Madadeni.

The woman is due to appear in the Madadeni Magistrate’s Court.

Netshiunda condemned the filing of false cases, emphasising the strain it places on law enforcement.

Waste of police resources

“Reporting a false case is a criminal offence. And those who waste our limited resources will face the full wrath of the law,” Netshiunda said.

“The time spent investigating fabricated cases could be better used to prevent, combat, and investigate genuine crimes reported by real victims.”

Police are calling on the public to act responsibly and report only truthful incidents. This to ensure resources are directed toward protecting vulnerable community members. Particularly women and children.

