Cop who ‘murdered’ wife, helper nabbed after shootout with police

A police sergeant who was wanted for allegedly shooting and killing his wife and domestic worker last week was captured and appeared in court on Monday.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the police sergeant, Vele Nditsheni, 44, appeared in absentia before Masisi Periodical Court on Monday.

This comes after he allegedly murdered his wife and domestic worker at their homestead in Masisi, Vhembe district, last week Tuesday.

Victims found in pool of blood, certified dead

Police found two women lying in a pool of blood. The victims were certified dead at the scene.

Nditsheni is charged with two counts of murder and an attempted murder of a police officer.

Mashaba said Nditsheni was remanded in custody and will appear again at Masisi Periodical Court on December 10, 2024 for further police investigations.

She said subsequent to the murder of the wife and domestic worker, Nditsheni went on the run. That was until he was arrested after a shootout with police on Thursday night.

“He was located in the Makuya policing area after a well-coordinated operation by Vhembe SAPS District Task team members. [Nditsheni] was spotted driving at high speed along Tshitavha road next to Sambandou bridge.

“When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect started firing multiple shots at them. This prompted the police to respond swiftly. The suspect was wounded in the exchange, and one police officer sustained minor injuries. Police recovered a service pistol and ammunition,” said Mashaba.

Suspect, another cop in hospital following shootout

Mashaba said both Nditsheni and the injured officer were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

He said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has been notified. This for further handling of the case following the shooting ordeal.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe had ordered for the immediate arrest of Nditsheni. This was after he allegedly shot and killed his wife and domestic worker.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content