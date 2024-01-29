Cop wife accused of killing her husband during heated quarrel

A 44-year-old police sergeant stationed in the northern Pretoria suburb of Akasia has been taken into custody on suspicion of killing her 40-year-old spouse.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) announced on Monday that the husband of the officer, who had shot him four times, passed away on Sunday in the hospital.

A commotion allegedly occurred between the deceased and the police officer in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping.

The deceased allegedly removed the officer’s official firearm from her handbag and pointed the weapon at her.

“She tried to grab the firearm from the husband, and a scuffle ensued,” according to Shuping.

“The firearm was discharged four times during the scuffle, hitting the husband, and he sustained four gunshot wounds. The man later died in the hospital.”

The police officer, who was arrested on Monday, is expected to appear in court soon.

Double murder

In a separate incident, a Johannesburg senior police officer was arrested recently in connection with the murder of his wife and mother-in-law.

The 53-year-old captain, William Manku, appeared in the Lebowakgomo magistrate’s court a week ago alongside his girlfriend, police sergeant Nonhlanhla Ngubo, and David Khoza.

The trio faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances, attempted murder, two counts of murder, and defeating the ends of justice.

Manku’s 45-year-old wife and her 70-year-old mother were killed two years ago while fetching water from their village’s communal tap.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, members of the Benoni flying squad, the provincial tracking team, and officers from the Limpopo murder and robbery unit all contributed to the trio’s arrest in Gauteng.

“Firearms confiscated during the arrests will be subjected to ballistic tests,” said Mashaba.

“A VW Polo, which was allegedly used to commit the crimes, a phone belonging to the 45-year-old victim, and firearms were confiscated during the arrest.”

