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Cops bust multimillion-rand drug lab in Erasmia, two foreign nationals arrested

By Sunday World
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Police discovered a multimillion-rand clandestine Mandrax drug laboratory in Erasmia, west of Pretoria on Wednesday./ SAPS
Some of the equipment found in the drug lab busted by the Hawks
Some of the equipment found in the drug lab busted by the Hawks. Pictures: Supplied
Some of the materials found in the drug lab busted by the Hawks.
Some of the materials found in the drug lab busted by the Hawks.

Police arrested two foreign nationals on Wednesday following the discovery of a multimillion-rand clandestine Mandrax drug laboratory in Erasmia, west of Pretoria. The discovery was made during a joint operation between Crime Intelligence Head Office and the Hawks. 

  • This is a developing story.
  • Police arrested two foreign nationals on Wednesday.
  • A multimillion-rand clandestine Mandrax drug laboratory was discovered.
  • The laboratory was located in Erasmia, west of Pretoria.
  • The discovery occurred during a joint operation between Crime Intelligence Head Office and the Hawks.
  • The story is currently developing.

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