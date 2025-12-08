Cops closing in on suspects linked to Atteridgeville tavern massacre

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola has vowed to ramp up operations against illegal taverns following a mass shooting at an unlicensed shebeen in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, that claimed 12 lives and left 13 people wounded.

Three gunmen remain at large.

Addressing the media at the crime scene on Monday, Masemola said the police are still investigating the motive.

Cops close to catching suspects

“But we have an idea of what may have led to this incident. Intelligence is being analysed, and we are confident we will soon apprehend the three suspects,” he said.

The injured tavern owner has been charged with operating without a liquor licence.

Twelve murder dockets and 13 attempted murder cases have been opened.

“In the Atteridgeville precinct alone, we have shut down 101 illegal shebeens since April 1, 2025, 11 in the past four weeks. With this latest incident, we will intensify these operations further,” he added.

According to Masemola, since the Safer Festive Season operations began on October 13 police have closed 3 665 illegal liquor outlets, arrested 6 641 traders, and confiscated nearly 300 000 litres of illicit alcohol.

In Gauteng, 2 906 unlicensed premises have been shuttered and 972 illegal firearms seized since April.

Masemola described the attack as the third tavern mass shooting in the province since July, after incidents in Olivenhoutbosch [six killed] and Zithobeni [five killed].

Alchohol, drugs fuelling the crime

“Alcohol and drugs remain one of the main drivers of violent crime, including murder and assault,” he emphasised.

Under Operation Shanela and festive season plans, 113 727 suspects have been arrested countrywide, including 33 505 wanted for serious crimes and 18 600 for drug possession.

On Sunday morning, intelligence-led operations stopped a cash-in-transit robbery plot in West Rand (six arrests) and dismantled a R100-million drug lab in Temba [six arrests].

Masemola urged communities to report suspicious activity.

“If you see something, say something. Let’s work together to make this festive season safe. It’s all hands on deck as our men and women in blue and other law enforcement Agencies, protect citizens and their properties through the SAPS Festive Season Operational Plan.”

