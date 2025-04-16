Cops confiscate German SUV, nab two MMCs in R500K graft

Two high-ranking councillors from Emalahleni Local Municipality in Mpumalanga were arrested on Wednesday, April 16, for alleged corruption involving R500 000.

The councillors, aged 54 and 55-years-old, were caught by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team at Witbank Dam.

They allegedly received R20 000 as part of a bigger payment demanded for the extension of a lease agreement.

The R20 000 was recovered at the scene, and two luxury vehicles were seized by the Hawks.

Both MMCs received R60k in bribes

Both councillors had reportedly received R40 000 earlier this year, bringing the total allegedly paid to R60 000. The victim had told the Hawks that the two MMCs had demanded a R500 000 bribe from him.

Hawks provincial spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi confirmed the arrest. He explained the nature of the charges.

“The suspects were caught red-handed after receiving R20 000 as part of the alleged gratification,” Nkosi said.

He added that the arrest was made by an experienced anti-corruption unit based in Middelburg.

Nkosi said: “The R20 000 that was paid on Wednesday was recovered. Two luxury vehicles used during the commission of the crime were seized.”

The suspects are expected to appear in the Emalahleni Magistrate’s Court on Thursday afternoon.

Nkosi condemned the abuse of power and reassured the public of the Hawks’ continued efforts to fight corruption.

Coming hard on corruption

“As the Hawks, we will never stop to eradicate corruption in whatever form,” said Nkosi.

The arrests have sent shockwaves across Emalahleni, with residents demanding urgent intervention from municipal leadership.

Major General Nico Gerber, the provincial head of the Hawks, also expressed his approval of the operation.

“We will at no stage allow people, regardless of their positions, to enrich themselves at the expense of the community,” said Gerber.

He warned that corrupt officials undermine honest businesses and stall economic growth in communities.

“Honest business people are forced to pay bribes to ensure that they can contribute to job creation and employment,” he said.

Strong warning to others

Gerber said those entrusted with public positions must act with integrity and in the public interest.

“Officials who form part of ensuring economic growth abuse their positions to benefit themselves,” he stated.

He issued a strong warning to all officials involved in similar crimes.

“This should send a stern warning to officials!” said Gerber.

The municipality has not yet issued an official response to the arrests.

More details are expected to emerge when the suspects appear in court on Thursday.

