Cops crack viral gun case, arrest two suspects in Tembisa

Police have arrested two men linked to firearms seen in a viral social media video showing women recklessly handling guns and ammunition.

The suspects were traced and nabbed in Tembisa after Gauteng crime intelligence launched an operation following the circulation of the footage, SAPS confirmed.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed the arrest, saying after the video went viral the Gauteng police crime intelligence launched a tracing operation that led officers to Tembisa, Gauteng, where the suspects were located and arrested.

“The firearms seen in the video were seized by police, and preliminary investigations reveal that the firearms are unlicensed. During the operation, the suspects were also found in possession of a hijacked vehicle. Gauteng crime intelligence is continuing with profiling and investigations into the suspects,” said Mathe.

She said the two men, aged 21 and 34 were nabbed for contravention of the Firearms Control Act, the illegal possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as being in possession of a hijacked motor vehicle.

“Police are continuing with investigations to trace the women seen in the video recklessly and negligently handling the firearms,” she said.

The Acting National Commissioner of the SAPS, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane has commended Gauteng Crime Intelligence for their swift response in tracing the suspects linked to the firearms seen in the video.

Dimpane said the arrests send a strong warning that the reckless handling and display of firearms will not be tolerated and that police will act decisively against those who break the law.

She further warned members of the public against the reckless handling and display of firearms, as such conduct endangers lives and constitutes a serious criminal offence.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court next week.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the footage appeared to show women who may not be properly trained or authorised to handle firearms.

Mathe had earlier warned against the reckless handling of firearms, saying it poses a serious danger to both the individuals involved and members of the public.

She reminded the public that, under the Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000, anyone handling or using a firearm must be legally authorised to do so and must possess a valid firearm licence or permit where required.

Mathe said firearm owners also carry legal responsibilities to ensure that their weapons are not accessed or used by individuals who do not have the necessary competency certificates or firearm licences.

“The registered owner of a firearm may face criminal charges if found to have allowed unauthorised persons access to the firearm,” she said.

She added that even the use of toy guns, imitation firearms, or blank guns could have serious legal implications if they are used in a way that creates fear, intimidation or the impression that they are real firearms.

“SAPS wishes to remind members of the public that firearms are not toys and should never be used recklessly, displayed irresponsibly, or handled for entertainment purposes, including for social media content,” Mathe said.

Police have urged members of the public to report any illegal possession, misuse or reckless handling of firearms to their nearest police station or anonymously through the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

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