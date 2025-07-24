Cops deny conducting raid at ex-SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni’s house

The police have refuted claims that the SA Police Service’s national intervention unit conducted a raid at the house of former SAA board chairperson, the late Dudu Myeni.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said it is fake news that the unit raided Myeni’s house in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, and found R18-million in a safe.

“The South African Police Service warns against the spread of fake news about the police raid in which R18-million was found in a safe at a house in Richards Bay,” Mathe said.

“The police call for responsible social media reporting and for users to verify information first before sharing.

“The police therefore confirm that no raid was undertaken by any of its units, more so the national intervention unit.”

Corruption and fraud charges

Myeni, the former executive chairperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation, died of cancer in June 2024.

Prior to her passing, Myeni and businessman Trevor Mathenjwa were facing corruption and fraud charges totalling about R300 000 related to prison service provider Bosasa.

According to the state, this amount was allegedly offered and received as gratification from Bosasa and its subsidiary Sondolo IT.

The gratification was allegedly offered by Mathenjwa, its former director.

The state accused Myeni of failing to disclose her interests in terms of the SAA conflict of interest policy during her tenure as the chairperson of the national airline’s board.

Myeni, according to the state, allegedly received security upgrades for her Richards Bay home between May 2014 and March 2015, to the value of about R200 000.

She was further accused of benefitting from hotel accommodation and travel expenses for her and individuals close to her from Bosasa, facilitated by Blake Travels, between May 2014 and March 2015, for over R107 000.

Unmasking the identity of a witness

The Richards Bay Magistrate’s Court granted R10 000 bail to Myeni and Mathenjwa prior to Myeni’s death.

The pair’s corruption case was transferred to the Johannesburg High Court, and Mathenjwa is the only accused in the matter, which is at a pretrial stage.

Meanwhile, in July 2022, Myeni was slapped with a fine of R120 000, alternatively two years’ imprisonment, on charges of obstructing the administration of justice.

This came after she intentionally unmasked the identity of an anonymous witness known as “Mr X” at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture in 2020.

Myeni was sentenced by the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court and opted to pay the fine, half of which was suspended. Her sentencing came after Myeni pleaded guilty.

