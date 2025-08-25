Cops discover five male bodies at open-cast mine near Sun City resort

Police discovered five male bodies at an open-cast mine in Tlhatlhaganyane village near Rustenburg, North West, on Monday.

This information was revealed by North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone stated that police are currently investigating the motive and circumstances that led to the shooting and subsequent discovery of the five bodies.

“The police have launched an investigation into an incident and the circumstances that led to the shooting and discovery of five male bodies at an open-cast mine in Tlhatlhaganyane village, which is policed by Sun City police station,” said Mokgwabone.

He said police have not yet identified the dead or the criminals, and no arrests have been made.

“A multidisciplinary team is currently on the scene to gather information and evidence that would not only help unravel the cause of the murders but also help identify the perpetrators.

“While the area is known for and has been previously visited by three national parliament portfolio committees on police, home affairs, and minerals following complaints of illegal mining, including by the local tribal authority, it cannot at this point be speculated or even ruled out that the killings are linked to the rival mining operations.

Investigation underway

As a result, the police will carry out a thorough investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible.

“All clues and leads are going to be investigated, including the identity and reasons for the deceased to be on the site before they were shot and killed,” said Mokgwabone.

In June 2024, police’s Operation Vala Umgodi teams arrested 10 Zimbabweans for contravention of the Immigration Act, 2002 (Act No. 13 of 2002) during separate operations conducted in Tlhatlaganyane village and Klerksdorp.

During an illegal mining operation in Tlhatlaganyane on June 1, 2024, police arrested seven suspects aged between 24 and 41.

The suspects were arrested after failing to prove their legal status in the country.

Police also found abandoned equipment that included two generators, five water pumps, two jackhammers, shovels, three spades, and wheelbarrows.

